Sylvania township residents fight annexation by city

The city of Sylvania's attempts to annex several homes in the Meadows, Country Walk and Parklands subdivisions, that are currently in Sylvania Township, are coming under a lot of fire from residents.

A public hearing held Tuesday afternoon in the Lucas County Commissioner chambers saw residents come up to speak, one by one, to denounce the proposal as a money grab by the city.

The city of Sylvania says if residents don't agree to the deal they can't get their water from the city.

The deal also carries a 1.5 percent income tax and that is another point of opposition to residents who say they specifically moved to the township to avoid that.

The commissioners asked for legal arguments on both sides of the issue to be submitted and they are expected to make a decision within 30 days.

