Sylvania annexation put on hold.... for now

Frustrated Sylvania Township residents will have to mount another fight to stop their homes from being annexed into the city of Sylvania. That's because at the last minute Tuesday morning, the plan was pulled but this is not the end of it.

It's basically time to hit the reset button, all over a procedural issues when it comes to dates. People who have spent lots of hours and days trying to fight this will have to do it all over again.

About an hour before Lucas County Commissioners were expected to vote, the city of Sylvania pulled its annexation petition.

“They didn't have their stuff together. Seems to be a consistent pattern with the city of Sylvania,” said Sylvania Township resident Joe Verkennes.

The current plan is the city annexing about 40-50 properties. City officials believe they can do this because of agreements put into place when they properties connected to Sylvania city water. Some home owners affected by the plan worry about now paying the Sylvania payroll tax, potentially lower property values and potential assessments for service like road repairs.

"We're looking forward to making the argument that this is not for the betterment of the area on a number of reason,” said Verkennes.

"We've gotten really mixed reaction. Yes there are some people against it but there are some people that are supportive of it. I think we're going to continue to convey that message to the community so people understand it's not just a one sided event," said Bill Sanford with the city of Sylvania.

The city of Sylvania does plan to refile this petition. That could happen any day now. Early spring might be the next time it's up for a vote at the county level.

Now the process of annexation starts over again. All the previous meetings and discussions will occur again.

People who fought hard against this petition say they're planning to fight again to try and prevent this particular plan and any other future plans that come through.

