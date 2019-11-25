Sylvania man dead after crash in Williams County

One person is dead after a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Williams County.

John Parrish, 57, was traveling eastbound in a Chrysler Town & Country on US 20A in Madison Township when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a GMC Yukon, driven by Alicia Eickholt, 24.

Parrish, of Sylvania, was transported to Montpelier Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eickholt, of Cloverdale, was taken to Montpelier Hospital. Her condition is unknown. A passenger in the Yukon, Adam Eickholt, 30, was taken to UTMC by Samaritan Life Flight. His condition is unknown as well.

There were also three children in the Yukon, ages 17-years old, 1-year old, and 5-months old.