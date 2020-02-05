Sylvania man enters guilty plea in school bus incident

A Sylvania man accused of interfering with a school bus and enticing students to exit the bus has plead guilty to inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor.

Stephen Roshong was indicted in August after authorities said he approached a bus which stopped near his house to handle a disciplinary issue. According to authorities, he yelled at the bus driver, banged on the door and driver's side window in May.

Roshong, 38, had said his son called him from the bus, saying he needed his father to come outside and get him.

Roshong will be sentenced on March 12.