T-Shirt Sales Raise Reward Funds In Harley Dilly Disappearance

Port Clinton police say there are still no solid leads into the disappearance of 14-year old Harley Dilly.

Meantime, people in the community there are doing anything they can to help support the search and the reward fund.

Marc Wolfe manages the Fisherman's Warf in downtown Port Clinton. He and other business owners are selling t-shirts to raise money for the reward fund in the Dilly disappearance. Port Clinton police say the fund now stands at over 20-thousand dollars.

Wolfe says "Unfortunately in society these days, sometimes it takes money for a person to step up and do the right thing."

The t-shirts are a $25.00 donation with $20.00 going directly to the Port Clinton police department for the reward fund, and $5.00 to cover the cost of the shirt. For more information on the t-shirts:

https://www.facebook.com/fishermanswharfPC/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

