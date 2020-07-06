T-shirt sales to benefit Ofc. Dia's family

A local company is giving back to the family of fallen Officer Anthony Dia.

Katie Reinhart owns Lateral Gig. The screen printing company is selling T-shirts that say "Back the Blue" and feature the thin blue line along with Dia's badge number and his end of watch date on the back. The shirts are being sold as a pre-order through Wednesday, July 8, 2020 for $24.99.

Reinhart is part of the Toledo Police family. Her husband works for the department and she says as soon as they received a call about Officer Dia's death she knew she needed to help the family.

Using the resources of her company, Reinhart says it's a simple way to give back and while it won't solve the problem she wants to do anything she can to support Dia's wife and children.

"I can't even begin but I will do everything I can to erase an ounce of pain for that family because I have no clue....I can't even imagine," says Reinhart.

You can purchase a shirt here

https://lateralgig.com/products/back-the-blue-tpd