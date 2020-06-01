TARTA announces expanded hours, new routes beginning next week

TARTA announced it will return its Call-a-Ride and Express Service on June 8, but with new COVID-19 safety protocols. It's also introducing two pilot bus routes in Rossford and Sylvania using 35-foot vehicles that are able to accommodate up to 10 passengers.

Also on June 8, TARTA's current service will expand its hours of operations to 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

TARTA will continue to require that all trips be for essential reasons, like commuting to work, grocery shopping, medical appointments and treatments, pharmacy visits, and participating in summer school lunch programs. All passengers must use a facial covering; TARTA is able to provide these complimentary if needed.

Call-a-Ride will operate 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday in these local communities: Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township and Waterville.

TARTA is introducing the following new rider safety protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19:

• Call-a-Ride reservations must be made by 3 p.m. the day before the requested service by calling 419-243 RIDE (7433). For Monday service, reservations must be made by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

• Call-a-Ride is by reservations only. There is no walk-on option.

• There will be no fee to use Call-a-Ride.

• To ensure social distancing within vehicles, there is a limit of two passengers at all times. Customers are limited to one round-trip per day to help manage demand.

In order to meet ridership demand in Rossford, Sylvania and Sylvania Township, TARTA is testing new service options in these communities through fixed-routes. The service will run Monday–Saturday. No fares will be collected, and customers are required to enter the bus from the rear door.

TARTA will return Express Service to downtown Toledo for Maumee and Waterville commuters. This service is offered Monday through Friday.