TARTA driver cited in Tuesday afternoon crash

A TARTA bus driver was cited for a crash in west Toledo on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the driver, Sequoia Bedfore failed to maintain control of the bus and went off the road at Dorr and Waverly. The bus went off the right side of the road, striking a traffic control box and damaging the traffic signals. The bus continued over the road, going off the left and through a privacy fence at a private business on Dorr, damaging several parked vehicles, tires, and vehicle parts.

The bus suffered disabling damage, but no injuries were reported.