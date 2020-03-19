TARTA elects to limit service to help curb spread of COVID-19

TARTA is making changes to is service, running on a Level III service starting Friday.

In addition to a Saturday fixed-route schedule, there will be no Call-A-Ride or Express Service. TARTA is also limiting TARPS to medical and dialysis trips, pending further notice.

Passengers will be limited to 10 on each fixed-route vehicle. Ambassadors and additional supervisor presense will assist drivers and riders during the lineup.

TARPS riders who already have rides scheduled are being notified of the changes.

“The health and safety of our staff and riders is of upmost importance to us, and we are taking every precaution to ensure their protection,” TARTA General Manager Kim Dunham said. “The decision to cut or lessen service is a difficult one, as we realize that without bus service, there are people in our community who have limited mobility access. There is no time that this access is more important than during this unprecedented national pandemic.

"We ask for everyone’s patience and assistance during these uncertain times and request that you only use our service if absolutely necessary.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call 419-243-7433, visit the TARTA website and TARTA’s social media platforms.