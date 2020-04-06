TARTA employee "presumptive positive" for COVID-19

An employee of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority has exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, leading to a determination of "presumptive positive" for the virus, according to representatives from TARTA.

The employee was not directly involved with the public.

In a press release, a TARTA spokesperson says that "Immediate action was taken, including the employee being directed to self-quarantine, analysis of any coworker(s) who may have been in less than six feet of contact for more than 10 minutes, and enhanced disinfectant of work areas with CDC approved cleaning agents."

It goes on to say that "all TARTA staff are strongly encouraged not to report to work if they are, or suspect to be, sick. Riders are to take essential trips only on TARTA and TARPS, and advised not to ride the bus if they are, or suspect to be, sick."