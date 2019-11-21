TARTA hosting open interviews on Tuesday

For the first time ever, TARTA is hosting open interviews to give qualified candidates a chance to talk with human resources, the transportation department, and current drivers.

Open interviews will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at TARTA's main office, 1127 W. Central in Toledo.

All interested applicants must arrive by 10:30 a.m. No late entries will be accepted.

Applicants need to bring their driver's license, social security card, and proof of high school graduation.

Qualifications include: background free from infractions and license suspensions; 3 years of driving experience (any vehicle); safe driving record, and a high school diploma or GED. TARTA provides paid training which includes CDL certification, benefits and paid time off.