TARTA offering rides to Toledo Zoo on Mondays

Beginning Monday, people heading to the Toledo Zoo from downtown can grab a ride on a TARTA bus to the zoo's main entrance.

The service from the downtown TARTA hub will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Route information can be found here.

Buses will leave their stop and arrive at their destination in 15-minute spans. After leaving the TARTA hub at 9:30 a.m., other departures from downtown are scheduled at 10:15, 11, and 11:15 a.m. Departures from the zoo to downtown are scheduled at 9:50, 10:35, 11:20 a.m., 12:05, 12:50, 1:25, and 2 p.m.

The Zoo will restart its Free Lucas County Admission on Monday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with valid proof of residency. Zoo gate hours will be 10 a.m.–12 p.m., and the park will close at 2 p.m.