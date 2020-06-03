TARTA one step closer to sales tax vote

We're now one step closer to seeing a major change for how Toledo's transit authority is funded. The hope is to modernize TARTA, make it more relevant and save some tax payers money.

To keep the TARTA fleet up and running these day the service uses a property tax for Lucas County residents and some parts of Wood County. In November voters may see the switch to a sales tax where not only residents but anyone who spends there would pay.

A new TARTA could mean fewer big buses coming down area roads as the system modernizes. The system crossed a major hurdle Tuesday night when Sylvania Township Trustees allowed the sales tax idea to get on the November ballot.

“Although it's not ideal and there are a couple of things I'd like to see before we would have had to put this to a vote to the residents I do think they're on the right track. I didn't want to be that hold up again,” said Sylvania Township Trustee John Jennewine.

Trustee Jenewine voted “no” for several years on the switch from property tax to sales tax going onto the ballot. He says he’s now voting “yes” because of TARTA’s new leadership, which includes a new CEO.

"I think with the new leadership it gave me confidence that they're headed in the right direction. And then let the voters decide,” said Jennewine.

"Those things coupled with a new vision and new direction and the nationwide leadership experience that our team brings in helps us develop what's probably seen as a new agency,” said TARTA board president Danny Woodcock.

Woodcock says that new direction could be fewer large buses, more on-demand services and smaller vehicles that may do a smaller loop to focus on a certain business or location.

"I think there's a possibility if we can prove this is a regional thing and not just a cities thing," said Woodcock.

Three more localities need to sign on to allow voters to decide if the Lucas County sales tax will increase one half of a percent. The same for Rossford in Wood County. It would replace the currently property tax and Woodcock says their estimates project this will results in a savings to 75% of households.

“The outcome is incredibly important but it's the process getting there that I think is valuable. Building relationships with stakeholders that our agency hasn't necessarily had in the past,” said Woodcock.

"I think they're looking at the right numbers to make this work. To me that was something that was always lacking and it's still lacking today but at least they're trying to keep track of it moving forward,” said Jennewine.

Jennewine also says it make sense to allow it now because November is a presidential ballot and that will have a huge draw with a larger amount of the populations speaking.

