TARTA receives federal grant to help fight human trafficking

Human trafficking is an enormous problem around the country and right here in our community. A federal grant will help TARTA continue to be part of the solution .

TARTA bus on the street.

There were nearly 4,600 cases of human trafficking reported nationwide last year. 229 of those cases were in Ohio. Ohio is ranked 4th when it comes to states with the highest number of reported cases.

There are a lot of organizations and agencies on the frontlines of the fight, and TARTA is one of them. All TARTA drivers have been trained to spot signs of human trafficking.

The transit agency has just received a nearly half million dollar federal grant to help continue the fight. That money will be used for things like educational materials for passengers and technology.

TARTA is one of only 24 transit agencies around the United States to receive federal money for the humane trafficking and public safety initiative.

If you know someone who has been a victim of human trafficking or you see someone you suspect is being trafficked, call police immediately.

You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.