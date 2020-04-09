TARTA tells riders to cover faces

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has made a series of changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today the transit agency announced an additional measure: passengers will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

As COVID-19 continues to infect more and more Americans every day, our government bodies have taken increasingly strict measures to flatten the curve. When 13abc heard about this latest policy requiring public transit users to cover their faces, we wondered if it was legal. So we called a lawyer.

As a provider of transportation, TARTA continues to operate during the stay-at-home order.

"TARTA riders are going to be required to wear a face covering or mask effective this Saturday," says Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

"If I didn't have TARTA, I don't know what I would do because that's the only transportation I have right now," says TARTA rider Etoy Aaron.

Aaron is an essential worker. She wears gloves on the bus, but today she is not sporting a mask.

"I'm getting some made, I pick them up tomorrow," says Aaron.

She thinks TARTA should have taken this action sooner.

"We have to think about ourselves and other people," says Aaron.

But requiring public transit riders to wear masks would ordinarily be a civil rights violation.

"There's a long history in both the United States and Ohio of the government being able to prevent certain things, especially in times of war or extreme scenarios of public danger similar to what we find ourselves in now," says attorney Dennis Sawan.

"Under Ohio law, the department of health is empowered to make rules under the circumstances that would curtail some level of personal freedom," says Sawan.

"I suspect that the Supreme Court will say that in circumstances like this, an erosion of civil rights is acceptable to some level," says Sawan.

Since TARTA is working in conjunction with the Health Department, it's unlikely this rule would be found unconstitutional. But even if someone wanted to fight this new rule, or any of the others popping up lately, it would be difficult, as the courts are currently functioning on an extremely limited basis.