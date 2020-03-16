TARTA to close transit hub, provide free fares as response to coronavirus

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is making a few temporary changes as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning on March 17th, TARTA will be providing rides on buses free of fare until further notice. The move is being made to cut down on the spread of germs on fare boxes and to encourage social distancing between operators and passengers.

TARTA will also be closing down their transit hub at 525 Cherry Street starting on Wednesday, March 18th, to keep in line with precautionary measures to limit the size of large groups.

TARTA representatives say they are taking every precaution in accordance with the guidance provided by health officials.