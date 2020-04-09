TARTA to require riders to wear face coverings

TARTA riders will be required to wear a cloth or paper facial covering while riding, beginning Saturday.

The policy is necessary to protect drivers and riders from the spread of COVID-19. According to a press release, TARTA continues to transport 1,500-1,600 riders daily in the Metro Toledo region.

“Our top priority is to protect our employees and bus riders,” said Kimberly Dunham, TARTA general manager. “We have taken swift action, often before the transit industry at large, by implementing protective protocols such as fare free, rear door boarding, 10 passenger limit per fixed route bus, shadow service for overflow, and social distancing barrier between the driver and riders. I credit our strong partnership with labor leaders representing TARTA employees and our collective goal of protecting our people as part of our success during this crisis.”

Transportation resource information is available by contacting 211. Additional information on COVID-19 safety guidance is available via the TARTA website.