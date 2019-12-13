TCI employee accused of engaging in sexual conduct with inmate

A Toledo Correctional Institution employee who was caught engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate made her first court appearance Thursday.

Maggie May Jedlinsky is charged with sexual battery for an incident that happened Nov. 9 at the detention facility. She was caught during a video review of the interaction, and additional forensic download of Jedlinsky's iPhone revealed further evidence.

Jedlinsky was released on bond on her own recognizance. She will have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20.