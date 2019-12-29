TFRD firefighter evaluated for heat exhaustion during firefight

While fighting a house fire Sunday morning, a Toledo firefighter had to be evaluated for heat exhaustion. That's according to TFRD spokesperson Sterling Rahe.

Around 4:30 AM, firefighters responded to a call for a house on fire at 237 Koscuisko. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire, and security bars on the windows and doors. Firefighters made their way into the house, and worked to extinguish the fire on the first floor and basement. Investigators tell 13abc that the structure became too unstable for firefighters to battle the flames inside, and had to take a defensive stand outside the house.

The house was vacant, and no other civilians or firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. The structure was set to be demolished. Investigators estimate that the total value lost is $31,000.