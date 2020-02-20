Toledo Fire crews on scene of fire on Hamilton St.

Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Hamilton St.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 5:21 a.m. Thursday. Smoke and flames are visible.

A battalion chief at the scene said two adults and four children were in the house when the fire started, but they were able to exit the house without any injuries.

Investigators are still on the scene to determine the cause, and crews are clearing the scene, except for a few staying behind to put out the last few hot spots.

