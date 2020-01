Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of a house engulfed in flames on the city's north side.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. for the house at 1420 Noble St. According to crews on the scene, the fire began in one vacant house and spread to a nearby vacant house.

Crews will knock down one house first then begin investigating a cause.

There are no reports of injuries.

13abc will update the story as more information becomes available.