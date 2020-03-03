TFRD ready to respond to any illness that comes across the community

As concern over the coronavirus continues to grow, those at Toledo Fire and Rescue are ready to respond.

"You go on a medical run, you have your gloves on, you have your eye protection on, you have your mask in place if necessary," Pvt. Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said.

No matter the illness, Rahe says the response is basically the same, and it all starts with protection.

"We're always trying to protect ourselves no matter the environment because when we walk into these environments we don't really know what we're walking into," Rahe said.

Right now, Rahe says the coronavirus is the least of concern since it's not in the community, but the flu on the other hand is a real threat.

"If we were to respond to an incident involving somebody that had flu-like symptoms, one of the first things we're going to think about, obviously, our protection," Rahe said.

When it comes to dealing with flu-stricken patients, the firefighter says one of the first steps involves wearing gloves.

"We don't want to transfer anything to that patient let alone us get something from a patient," Rahe said.

From there, Rahe says masks are often the next barrier put in place.

"The mask will protect, obviously, any type of exposure coming into the mouth or into the nose," Rahe said.

Depending on the severity, Rahe says firefighters may even opt to wear protective gowns, and in some cases patients could be outfitted with protection.

"We will also consider putting a mask on the patient, not only to protect them, but to protect us from any fluids, droplets that they may cough or sneeze," Rahe said.

No matter the reason for the response, Pvt. Rahe says TFRD is ready to help while keeping everyone safe.

"We always take those precautions," Rahe said.

In terms of the coronavirus, Rahe says the department is in constant communication with local, county and state officials about it. He tells 13abc that plans in place if it arrives, but right now there's no need to implement them.