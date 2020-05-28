TFRD using new spray gun to disinfect equipment

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is adding another layer of protection when it comes to keeping firefighters safe against COVID-19 while responding to emergencies.

A disinfectant spray gun, made from old gear, is used to clean firefighter's equipment after going on calls where they might have been exposed to the virus. The department has 10 spray guns that are used specifically at fire stations that house medic units.

Each disinfectant spray gun costs about $100 to make.

"It's a new process, only been out about a week and a half," TFRD Pvt. Sterling Rahe said. "We were able to hook a spray gun, put the disinfectant on our rigs as needed."

Four Toledo Fire employees are currently in isolation and six are in quarantine.