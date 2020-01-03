TJ Maxx and furniture store planned for old Elder Beerman on Secor Road

Two new businesses are now planned for the empty Elder Beerman store on Secor Road. That's adding even more to what's become one of the busiest corridors in the city. Leaving some to wonder what's next for traffic out there.

That Elder Beerman was located on Secor right across from Home Depot.

Taking the place of Elder Beerman will be a TJ Maxx and a Bob’s Discount Furniture. The former Elder Beerman will be demolished and those new stores added, which means even more cars and more traffic.

Eventually three total stores are planned when this redevelopment finishes. This will come with a new bank planned right in front of it and a new Krispy Kreme close enough to smell the hot donuts. Getting to all these places is getting a little tricky with traffic and how some navigate the roads.

"Someone got on the two turning lanes to go left onto central. One person made their own lane to go left into the business," said shopper Deborah Schultz.

"Coming down here was really, really awful. It’s just a lot. It’s a lot," said shopper Vidette Mabrey.

There's more planned for Secor, the old Big Boy will become a new restaurant. Add into that, new hotels will accompany the two that have sprung up in the last few years. A city of Toledo spokesman tells 13abc they're continually monitoring Secor Road traffic and regularly adjust the signals. Also adding that new businesses is a good problem to have. Customers agree.

"That's good though but what are they going to do about the traffic. I mean there's too much. You want the business but with the business comes traffic," said Mabrey.

Traffic didn't keep these shoppers away. They say it was worth the trip but each one hoping things are monitored and tweaked when necessary.

That city spokesman told 13abc that a new signal timing performance system will be installed there next year, so that will constantly be making changes.