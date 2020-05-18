TLCHD now offering mail-order naloxone kits

Naloxone is now available via mail order for Lucas County residents, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department has announced. Naloxone is used to treat opioid overdoses.

According to a press release, Lucas County residents are eligible to receive the mail-order kit, which includes two 4-miligram doses of nasal spray naloxone, a face shield, gloves, and opioid overdose educational materials. A kit may be requested by completing the mail-order request form and viewing the training video on opioid overdoses/naloxone administration.

According to Health Department statistics, it publicly distributed 3,364 naloxone kits and trained over 2416 individuals, resulting in 280 known reversals in 2019.

For additional information on the public availability of naloxone and the naloxone by mail program, please visit the Health Department website.