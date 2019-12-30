TLCPL, Friends of the Library hosting first book sale of 2020

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Friends of the Library are hosting their first book sale of 2020 on Jan. 9-11.

The sale will include gently-used books, CDs, magazines, and more at the FOL Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd at the corner of Reynolds and Dorr St.

The sale is open 4-7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will also be an $8 bag sale on Saturday only.

Prices for the sale are:

$1: Hardcover, trade paperback, CDs and books on tape

$2: DVDs and books on CD

$.50: Pocket paperback, VHS and LP records

$.25: Magazines, children's paperback, single records and cassette tapes