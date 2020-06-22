TLCPL moves into Phase 3 of reopening

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library has moved into Phase 3 of its reopening plan beginning Monday.

In addition to the services from Phases 1 and 2, Phase 3 adds limited computer access at selected locations. Phone registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed if there are computers available.

The branches opening to computer use during Phase 3 are: Main, Heatherdowns, Mott, Sanger, and West Toledo.

There is no date set yet for Phase 4, which will allow a limited amount of people into each library location with continued restrictions on the number of people gathered in each space. It also allows for 24/7 lockers to be used for material pickup.