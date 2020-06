Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Connie Schultz will be the first online Authors! guest of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

The livestream, hosted by Zoom, will be at 7 p.m. June 15. You can register for free at this link.

Schultz has been a syndicated columnist for nearly two decades, and she's published two non-fiction books as well. Her first fiction book, "The Daughters of Erietown," will be published June 9.