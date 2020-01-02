TMA, ProMedica announce first winter concert series

Music will fill the Peristyle Theater on the campus of the Toledo Museum of Art on three Thursdays this winter as ProMedica and TMA announce their first ever winter concert series.

The series kicks off with a performance by Toledo native Max Boyle, who made it to the top-13 as a contestant on "The Voice" television show. His most recent release, "Always" has more than 100,000 total streams.

Bassel & the Supernaturals, a soul/funk band, will headline the second performance.

The final concert will feature Birds of Chicago, an Americana folk band; local band Oliver Hazard will serve as openers.

Jan. 30: Max Boyle, with opener Kyndal Inskeep

March 5: Bassel & the Supernaturals, with opener Wall Music

March 26: Birds of Chicago, with opener Oliver Hazard

Tickets are $15 for general admission, and VIP tickets are selling for $25. Tickets can be purchased at the TMA website.