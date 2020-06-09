TMA director apologizes for remarks made in letter to staff

The director of the Toledo Museum of Art issued an apology Tuesday for comments he made last week regarding protests across the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Adam Levine, who began as the museum's director at the beginning of May, has come under community fire for a letter to museum associates. Critics said the letter didn't take a hard enough stance on the social injustices against African Americans.

In Tuesday's apology, Levine writes, "At the Toledo Museum of Art, Black Lives Matter. Violence and oppression of black and brown bodies is reprehensible.

"Last week I made statements on behalf of the Toledo Museum of Art and I can see now how insensitive and painful my remarks were. I am sorry. I spoke when I should have listened. I will learn, and I will do better."

In the letter, Levine details six steps the museum will be taking to educate and guide it during this time.

• In the next fiscal year (beginning July 1), TMA staff will go through a first wave of unconscious bias training. Such training will become part of our onboarding process and refreshers will be given to all staff on a set cadence.

• Next fiscal year, we will create a formal DEAI (diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion) plan to which we will hold ourselves accountable. The plan will include staff, volunteer, Board, and community input.

• In the coming weeks, staff will be engaged in focus groups to get feedback, discuss the experience of working at the Museum, and provide feedback on the DEAI process.

• Management was beginning, but will prioritize, outreach to communities of color to better understand how the Museum can broaden its service and impact. These efforts will be led by an advisory group that we will convene with the assistance of an outside consultant with knowledge of the Toledo community.

• Management will formalize changes to our recruitment practices to ensure more diversity in our applicant pools.

• Over the next year, the Museum will be writing a collections development policy and revising its exhibitions selection process to ensure more diversity in its core, art-related activities. The Museum started down this path with exhibitions of work by Kehinde Wiley and Kara Walker and has continued with exhibitions like Mirror, Mirror and Picture ID.