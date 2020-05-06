TPD: Man killed in overnight shooting on Fulton St.

One man is dead after an overnight shooting just after midnight Wednesday near Toledo's Old West End.

Toledo Police said crews were responding to a Shot Spotter alert at approximately 12:17 a.m. When officers arrived in the 2000 block of Fulton St., they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was identified as 28-year old Aaron Bruster, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time, and Toledo Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.