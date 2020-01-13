TPD starts social media campaign to find missing people

The Toledo Police Department is trying to bring public attention to long-term missing people through a social media campaign called "Still Missing".

Toledo Police's Still Missing campaign

It's for people that have been missing for longer than one year.

Their picture will be posted on the anniversary of the date that they were reported missing.

Police say social Media has the power to spread information and alert people who, years ago, may not have been able to be reached.

Anybody with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

