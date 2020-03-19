TPD and Jail employees take extreme precautions when arresting, booking people

Toledo Police and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office are taking extra precautions when making arrests and in the booking process to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

People stopped by a Toledo Police officer for a minor offense may not be arrested. They may just get a citation. Officers said violent offenders will be arrested.

People taken to jail are asked about their health before the booking process begins. If a nurse determines they're not fit for the jail they are sent to the hospital. Anything those people touch gets sprayed down.

Officers wear gloves and have hand sanitizer at the ready.

"That goes for releases, too, so anybody that gets booked in, everybody everything is wiped down and cleaned. After they’re done, officers wash their hands. The person that’s incarcerated hands are washed as well," said Jail booking Lt. Bobby Chromik.

The lieutenant said officers go through the booking area every hour cleaning handles, doors and benches. There are also flyers on the walls to inform inmates on how to protect themselves from the virus.