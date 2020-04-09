TPD: Large gatherings could cause surge in COVID-19

Toledo police are sounding the alarm concerned about large gatherings in neighborhoods. Toledo's police chief says large crowds could cause a surge in Coronavirus cases in our area. Police say despite the stay at home order young people are gathering and having block parties.

According to a police report officers have responded to Ontario and Walnut several times because of large crowds.

Police say last night there were nearly 200 people hanging out in an incident on N. Ontario that resulted in five arrests.

The large gatherings are happening in urban areas. Health officials have warned blacks that they are at a higher risk of catching and dying from the virus.

The chief is sounding the alarm and asking the community to obey the stay-at-home order. So far eight people have been arrested for violating the stay at home order.

