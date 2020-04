Toledo Police are continuing to ask for information regarding the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman.

Kiley Nunn, 39, was reported missing by her cousin after not being seen or heard from in more than a year, according to police.

Nunn is described as being 4'11 and weighing 120-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111