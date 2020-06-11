TPD holding abandoned/forfeited vehicle auction online

The Toledo Police Department is holding its first abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction of the year, from June 15 through July 7.

The auction will be held online instead of public auction. For complete registration and bidding details, go to pamelaroseauction.com.

All vehicles will be sold as is and without any warranty. All sales are final. Most vehicles will have a salvage title.

The Vehicle Impound Office can be contacted from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 419 245-3399 to answer any additional questions.