The Toledo Police Department is holding its fourth abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction of the year December 1-16.

The auction will be held online by Pamela Rose Auction. All vehicles will be sold without a warranty, and all sales are final. Most will have a salvage title.

The Vehicle Impound Office can be reached 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays at 419-245-3399 to answer any additional questions.