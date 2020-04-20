TPD officer injured during foot pursuit Saturday night

A Toledo Police officer was injured while chasing a suspect Saturday night in the 1700 block of Tremainsville Rd.

Police were called to a domestic argument 8:42 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, Sheperd Foster, 50, tried to flee on foot, and a TPD officer gave pursuit.

After a chase, Officer Collins caught up with Foster, but in an ensuing struggle, Foster struck the officer in the left leg with a liquor bottle. Foster was held at taser point until other units arrived to take Foster into custody.

Foster was arrested and taken to Lucas County Jail. He's charged with assault of a peace officer.

Collins was taken to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center for treatment. At the time of the report, he was not cleared for full duty, and it was unknown when he will return to work.