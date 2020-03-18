TPD officers being treated for hazmat exposure

For the second time this week, Toledo Police officers are being treated for hazmat exposure.

Police said the two officers, a male and a female, were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an opioid. One was possibly treated with Narcan after being exposed to Fentanyl.

The incident happened at the Safety Building in downtown Toledo, but officials said the substance was contained to the officers' cruiser.

A portion of Erie and Jackson streets were closed in front of the Safety Building. The cruiser has been towed from the building to be cleaned.

The first incident happened Sunday night while two officers were responding to safety call on E. Central Ave.