TPD officers treated for exposure to opioid during arrest

Two Toledo Police officers are expected to recover after being exposed to an opioid during an incident Sunday night.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., TPD officers Cook and Mugler responded to a call in the 500 block of E. Central Ave. They made contact with Dinay Munn, 37, who was found possessing a suspected heroin fold.

While transporting Munn to the Safety Building, Cook began experiencing symptoms of opioid exposure. Mugler stopped the vehicle and began to treat Cook.

Both Cook and Mugler were transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment and observation.

Munn was charged with tampering with evidence and assault on a peace officer.

Both officers are expected to return to work.