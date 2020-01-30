TPD searching for gunmen; Woodward H.S. on lockdown

Toledo Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Booth.

The shooting has also led to the lockdown of Woodward High School.

Police are searching for two black male suspects. One is described as 6-feet tall with scruffy hair and a black coat, and the other was wearing a red knit cap with a black coat with red stripe.

According to an officer on the scene, someone was shot and taken to an area hospital. There are no other details at this point.

13abc will update the story when more information is available.