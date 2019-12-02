TPD searching for suspect in Sun Federal ATM skimming incident

Toledo Police released pictures on Twitter of a man wanted for placing a skimming device on a Sun Federal Credit Union ATM.

The suspect used the device to gain access to customers accounts and credit card information from the ATM at the 4760 Monroe St. location. Losses of $13,384.99 had been reported to Sun Federal by members, according to the police incident report.

If you have information on his identity of whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.