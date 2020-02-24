TPD searching for suspects in Boost Mobile robbery

Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who broke a window and robbed a Boost Mobile store on N. Holland-Sylvania in the early morning hours of February 15.

The call came in just before 4:30 a.m. The two suspects shattered the front window of the store at 2007 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. with a football sized piece of cement. The video shows them entering the store and fleeing with an unknown amount of merchandise.

TPD units cleared the store and found no one inside. They observed some cabinets that had been rifled through, but officers were unable to determine if any theft occurred.

The alarm company and TPD unit were unable to get in touch with a key holder for the business.