A Toledo Police vehicle was blocking traffic at an injury accident Thursday when it was struck by another vehicle.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on N. Detroit at Dura. Andrew Decola, 51, was traveling north on Detroit when his vehicle struck the side of an unoccupied TPD vehicle, according to a police report.

No injuries were reported, but the police vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Decola was cited for failure to control.