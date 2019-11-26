TPS Careers take flight

It's a one of a kind school, giving students an edge in aerospace.

Students enrolled in the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo are learning skills to be licensed technicians.

Today students took a break from the rigorous curriculum to celebrate Thanksgiving and get a taste of the end result of their educational focus, taking to the sky.

"We don't have days like this," said Malachi Wattley, who is enrolled at the school and working on his private pilot license at the same time. "We're usually working on a plane, lifting them up, or just in a classroom learning."

Dreams and careers are taking flight and students are grateful for the opportunity to soar.