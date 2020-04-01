TPS announces sites, times for next set of student learning packets

With Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announcing the mandatory closure of all schools in the state through May 1, Toledo Public Schools have scheduled days for pickup of the next set of student learning packets.

Parents and students can pick up assignments from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on the following dates and at the following locations.

Parents and students should follow the schedule as much as possible to make sure the schools can practice proper social distancing. This plan allows for easy traffic flow and limits the number of staff members working at one time and the number of schools that need to be open.

Bowsher High School - 2200 Arlington Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Bowsher Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Bowsher Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Bowsher Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Bowsher Seniors

Byrnedale Elementary - 3635 Glendale Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Beverly

Tue. 4/7 Byrnedale and Walbridge

Wed. 4/8 Glendale-Feilbach and Burroughs

Thur. 4/9 Harvard and Arlington

Start High School – 2010 Tremainsville Rd.

Mon. 4/6 Start Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Start Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Start Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Start Seniors

DeVeaux Elementary – 2620 W. Sylvania Ave.

Mon. 4/6 DeVeaux

Tue. 4/7 Larchmont and Elmhurst

Wed. 4/8 Longfellow

Thur. 4/9 Whittier

Rogers High School – 222 McTigue Drive

Mon. 4/6 Rogers Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Rogers Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Rogers Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Rogers Seniors

Keyser Elementary – 3900 Hill Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Keyser

Tue. 4/7 Hawkins

Wed. 4/8 McTigue

Thur. 4/9 Reynolds

Waite High School – 301 Morrison Dr.

Mon. 4/6 Waite Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Waite Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Waite Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Waite Seniors

East Broadway – 1755 E. Broadway St.

Mon. 4/6 East Broadway, Oakdale

Tue. 4/7 Garfield, Birmingham

Wed. 4/8 Raymer, Navarre

Thur. 4/9 Marshall, Escuela SMART

Woodward High School – 701 E. Central Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Woodward Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Woodward Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Woodward Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Woodward Seniors

Leverette Elementary School – 445 E. Manhattan Blvd.

Mon. 4/6 Leverette

Tue. 4/7 Spring and Sherman

Wed. 4/8 Riverside and Chase

Scott High School – 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

Mon. 4/6 Scott Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Robinson, Robinson Achievement and Scott Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Rosa Parks and Scott Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Glenwood and Scott Seniors

Jones Leadership Academy of Business 430 Nebraska Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Stewart, Summit Pre-K, Jones Pre-K, JLAB 7TH 8TH

Tue. 4/7 MLK, OWEA, JLAB Freshmen

Wed. 4/8 Pickett, JLAB Sophomores

Thur. 4/9 JLAB Juniors and Seniors

McKinley STEMM – 3344 Westland Ave.

Mon. 4/6 McKinley and TTA 7th -8th

Tue. 4/7 Grove Patterson and TTA Freshmen

Wed. 4/8 Old Orchard, TTA Sophomores and Mayfair Preschool

Thur. 4/9 TTA Juniors and Seniors

Crossgates Preschool – 3901 Shadylawn Dr.

Tue. 4/7 Crossgates

Ottawa River – 4747 290th Street

Mon. 4/6 Ottawa River, Edgewater

• ANSAT and Westfield students can pick up their materials at any high school location.

• Grove Patterson and Escuela SMART students can pick up their materials at any elementary location.