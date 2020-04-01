TPS announces sites, times for next set of student learning packets

TOLEDO (WTVG) - With Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announcing the mandatory closure of all schools in the state through May 1, Toledo Public Schools have scheduled days for pickup of the next set of student learning packets.
Parents and students can pick up assignments from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on the following dates and at the following locations.
Parents and students should follow the schedule as much as possible to make sure the schools can practice proper social distancing. This plan allows for easy traffic flow and limits the number of staff members working at one time and the number of schools that need to be open.
Bowsher High School - 2200 Arlington Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Bowsher Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Bowsher Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Bowsher Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Bowsher Seniors
Byrnedale Elementary - 3635 Glendale Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Beverly
Tue. 4/7 Byrnedale and Walbridge
Wed. 4/8 Glendale-Feilbach and Burroughs
Thur. 4/9 Harvard and Arlington
Start High School – 2010 Tremainsville Rd.
Mon. 4/6 Start Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Start Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Start Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Start Seniors
DeVeaux Elementary – 2620 W. Sylvania Ave.
Mon. 4/6 DeVeaux
Tue. 4/7 Larchmont and Elmhurst
Wed. 4/8 Longfellow
Thur. 4/9 Whittier
Rogers High School – 222 McTigue Drive
Mon. 4/6 Rogers Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Rogers Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Rogers Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Rogers Seniors
Keyser Elementary – 3900 Hill Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Keyser
Tue. 4/7 Hawkins
Wed. 4/8 McTigue
Thur. 4/9 Reynolds
Waite High School – 301 Morrison Dr.
Mon. 4/6 Waite Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Waite Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Waite Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Waite Seniors
East Broadway – 1755 E. Broadway St.
Mon. 4/6 East Broadway, Oakdale
Tue. 4/7 Garfield, Birmingham
Wed. 4/8 Raymer, Navarre
Thur. 4/9 Marshall, Escuela SMART
Woodward High School – 701 E. Central Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Woodward Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Woodward Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Woodward Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Woodward Seniors
Leverette Elementary School – 445 E. Manhattan Blvd.
Mon. 4/6 Leverette
Tue. 4/7 Spring and Sherman
Wed. 4/8 Riverside and Chase
Scott High School – 2400 Collingwood Blvd.
Mon. 4/6 Scott Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Robinson, Robinson Achievement and Scott Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Rosa Parks and Scott Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Glenwood and Scott Seniors
Jones Leadership Academy of Business 430 Nebraska Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Stewart, Summit Pre-K, Jones Pre-K, JLAB 7TH 8TH
Tue. 4/7 MLK, OWEA, JLAB Freshmen
Wed. 4/8 Pickett, JLAB Sophomores
Thur. 4/9 JLAB Juniors and Seniors
McKinley STEMM – 3344 Westland Ave.
Mon. 4/6 McKinley and TTA 7th -8th
Tue. 4/7 Grove Patterson and TTA Freshmen
Wed. 4/8 Old Orchard, TTA Sophomores and Mayfair Preschool
Thur. 4/9 TTA Juniors and Seniors
Crossgates Preschool – 3901 Shadylawn Dr.
Tue. 4/7 Crossgates
Ottawa River – 4747 290th Street
Mon. 4/6 Ottawa River, Edgewater
• ANSAT and Westfield students can pick up their materials at any high school location.
• Grove Patterson and Escuela SMART students can pick up their materials at any elementary location.