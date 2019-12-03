TPS enacts new safety guidelines for high school basketball games

Toledo Public Schools is instituting new safety procedures for the 2019-20 basketball season, hoping the changes will keep students, staff, families, and spectators out of harm's way.

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the night. Freshmen games will tipoff at 4:45 p.m., and if there is no freshman game on the schedule, junior varsity contests will start at 6 p.m.

Students who attend one of the participating schools must show their school ID for admission. Students without a valid ID will not be admitted.

Spectators who are not students will be asked to show valid ID.

Metal detectors will be used at all TPS home games.

TPS elementary students and younger spectators must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Students who attend other TPS schools or other local schools must be accompanied by an adult to attend the game.

Tickets will only be sold at the gate. There will be no presale tickets available. No tickets will be sold after the end of the second quarter of the varsity game. And there will be no re-entry to the gymnasium or field house.

The student dress code must be followed at athletic events, meaning: no game-related attire; no masks or facial coverings; no memorial T-shirts or clothing, and no backpacks or large bags.

All spectators and their belongings are subject to being searched.

Officers from the TPS Department of Public Safety and school personnel reserve the right to refuse entrance to any student or spectator.