TPS tries to stay ahead of coronavirus, keep students safe

"We are encouraging everyone to cover their coughs and your sneezes cause that is directly how it is spread. Coughs and sneezes more than any other way," Ann Cipriani, TPS health services coordinator said. "We want to make sure we are on top of it. We work really closely with our local health department and have a great relationship with them and we will take our direction from them as far as any additional measures we need to do at school."

There are no known cases of the coronavirus in the state of Ohio, but TPS crews are still disinfecting frequently touched surfaces every single day, as well as pushing importance of hand washing.

If a school building sees an uptick, more mandatory deep cleanings will be prescribed.

TPS health leaders also want to remind parents to update their contact information so they can reach out to parents if their student becomes sick.

