TPS renews call equity in fight against racial injustice

Toledo Public Schools held a news conference Thursday to talk about racial equity and students.

The district wants to remind the community about its Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department.

The department was created in 2018 to ensure equity. Dr. Treva Jeffries is the Assistant Transformational Leader of the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She says, "We talk about discipline data and graduation data as you know those numbers are on the rise for our black and brown students. We also talk academics and grades. We make sure we provide. All students don't need the same thing. We focus on equity. We make sure the students get what they need to be successful."

The department has revamped the student code of conduct, and they are working on adopting africentric curriculum to hep black students learn and embrace their heritage. Parents can learn more about the department by visiting www.tps.org