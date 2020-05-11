TPS puts plan in place to return to learning in the Fall.

Toledo Public schools has plans in place to ensure learning continues in the Fall.

These chosen plan will be based on the Governor's guidelines for re-opening schools.

Jim Gault is the Executive Transformational Leader of Toledo Public Schools he says

"we can't predict where we will be several months from now, so one of those scenarios would be a continuation of normalcy, schools are back to normal, "

Normal meaning traditional face to face but with masks and other PPE to keep everyone in the buildings safe.

The second scenario is all too familiar. Gault says, "We are also preparing for a total online route, which is in essence what we are under now, we hope that's not the case but you got to prep for that." The Third option is blended school days where some students would report to school on some days and do coursework online on other days. TPS Leaders say they understand the blended option will have its challenges but they must have a plan in place. Gault tells 13 abc,

"this entire process has been very fluid for school districts across the state of Ohio and everyone is making plans based on student safety, .so here in Toledo Public Schools that will be the first thing we think of when we look at future plans."

District leaders plan to make an announcement about graduation later this week.